Scholes: ‘So what? If Costa wants to go then let him’

Paul Scholes has likened Diego Costa’s situation to similar circumstances he witnessed at Manchester United with both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Costa’s Chelsea future remains in doubt after the lure of the Chinese Super League pay rises are said to have turned his head.

The Spaniard was left out of the Blues’ 3-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday evening due to a back complaint and the speculation over a big-money move to China is continuing to mount. If Costa was to leave, he would become the third player to depart Stamford Bridge for Asia this transfer window, following in the footsteps of both Oscar and John Obi Mikel.

Now Scholes has spoken about the similar situations he saw former teammates Rooney and Ronaldo caught up in, with the former requesting to leave Old Trafford on two occasions and the latter heading to Real Madrid in a then record-breaking transfer.

While on the BT Sport panel for the game, the former United midfielder was asked whether he spoke to Rooney and Ronaldo during periods of uncertainty, Scholes said: “No, not one bit. Why?

“They’re old enough to make their own minds up. If they don’t want to play for the football club anymore, so what?

“My job on a Saturday afternoon – and a Tuesday/Wednesday night – was to go out and try to win the game with my team-mates.

“Whoever I’m playing with – doesn’t matter who it is. I don’t care as long as we win the game.”

Chelsea did not appear to miss Costa too much against Leicester, but the Spain international has netted 14 Premier League goals this season and been a key figure in their title bid.