Scholes sticks boot into Mourinho again over ’embarrassing’ Man Utd reign

Club legend Paul Scholes has accused Jose Mourinho of engineering his Manchester United exit, claiming the Portuguese didn’t want to be there.

Mourinho parted company with United last month, having lost the confidence of a board that offered him an improved contract in January 2018.

Since he left Old Trafford, United have won six straight games in all competitions under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving United, including claims he was offered a position at Benfica.

Scholes was very vocal about his displeasure towards Mourinho, and has not let up since the ‘Special One’ departed.

“I felt he didn’t want to be there,” Scholes told TV2.

“He engineered his move away perfectly in the end.

“His press conferences were embarrassing, so negative, it was obvious in the end the players didn’t want to play for him. The right thing happened in the end.

“He fell out with Antonio Valencia who is the nicest man in the world. It’s impossible to fall out with Antonio Valencia,” said Scholes.

“That was a big sign for me that something wasn’t quite right.”

Scholes stands by his unrelenting criticism of Mourinho during his United tenure, adding: “I was just being honest about the questions put to me and what I was seeing from the manager.

“He started complaining very early on in pre-season, saying the kids weren’t good enough, which I didn’t like from the start.”