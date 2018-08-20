Scholes tears into Man Utd star over Martial display at Brighton

Paul Pogba and Manchester United’s midfield is to blame for Anthony Martial’s struggles, according to legend Paul Scholes.

The Frenchman was taken off after an hour against the Seagulls as United lost 3-2 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Speculation over the summer indicated that Martial was likely to leave due to his lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

However, he stayed and started against Chris Hughton’s side over the weekend and Scholes thinks he may have done more with better service.

“When you’re 3-1 down, your first thought then is, ‘we’ve got to score goals, we have to score goals’. Where’s the urgency?” Scholes told Optus Sport.

“You get a ball in midfield, they’re playing the ball backwards, Paul Pogba is playing the ball out of play, he’s over-hitting passes, hitting passes short, he’s getting caught in possession.

“You over complicate games. You have to get the ball to the players who can beat a man, who can win games for you.

“Lukaku can do it. Martial can do it. Martial, in that first half – what was he on for? 55 minutes? An hour? He got one ball down the left-hand side in the first half.

“And he absolutely flew past the right-back. I can’t remember another time when you get the ball to him.

“As a midfield player for Man United, your job is to get the ball to your best players who can hurt [the opposition].

“But the Man United midfield players could never do it. They couldn’t get a ball in to Lukaku, they couldn’t get a ball in to Martial and they couldn’t get a ball in to Rashford when he came on.

“There’s lack of leaders in the team, that’s why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn’t there tonight. He had another really poor game. He’s so inconsistent.”

