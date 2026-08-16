Scholes tells Arsenal to ‘get rid’ of flop instead of making regrettable Man Utd deal

Paul Scholes reckons Arsenal would be far better served getting rid of a player who “struggled” last year rather than selling Myles Lewis-Skelly to Manchester United in a transfer they’d surely regret.

Arsenal may well be the Premier League champions, but they’re by no means content to sit back and admire their accomplishment.

The Gunners are determined to launch a dynasty and dominate English football for the rest of the 2020s. To do so, Arsenal are making moves for superstar-calibre players who’ll make instant impacts.

Bruno Guimaraes has been banked in central midfield, while the aim is to sign a versatile defender like Ezri Konsa, an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, and potentially a new starting striker too.

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Guimaraes’ arrival has triggered talk of Arsenal potentially selling Myles Lewis-Skelly, who prefers to play in central midfield rather than at left-back.

Man Utd have been offered the player, though The Athletic are adamant that neither Arsenal or Lewis-Skelly want to sever their relationship this summer.

And according to United legend, Paul Scholes, Arsenal would be mad to part ways with their homegrown ace in a deal that would share some similarities with Man Utd selling Danny Welbeck to the Gunners back in 2014.

Rather than offload Lewis-Skelly if Arsenal require funds for blockbuster arrivals, Scholes believes Arsenal would be far wiser shipping Martin Zubimendi out.

Scholes tells Arsenal to ditch Zubimendi and keep Lewis-Skelly

“I prefer Myles Lewis-Skelly in centre midfield to Zubimendi,” Scholes said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“I think Zubimendi struggled last year. If there’s one player you are going to get rid of, it would be him.”

He added: “It (Lewis-Skelly exit links) reminds me a little bit of when Danny Welbeck left Manchester United. I hated it, didn’t like it.

“Now, Danny was a little bit older than Myles Lewis-Skelly, but when you’re losing your own players, it’s disappointing.”

Zubimendi arrived to much fanfare last summer after turning down the chance to join Liverpool the summer before.

He was a regular starter throughout most of the campaign, though when the business end of the season came, Arteta appeared to lose faith in the player.

Zubimendi barely started a match in the final month of last season, with Arteta preferring the midfield pairing of Declan Rice and Lewis-Skelly.

Indeed, that was also the tandem Arteta went with in the Champions League final defeat to PSG.

It speaks volumes that Lewis-Skelly aged just 19 was preferred to Zubimendi when it mattered most.

And with Guimaraes now adding to a midfield corps that also contains Mikel Merino, Scholes may well be right in suggesting Zubimendi should be the one sacrificed if a midfielder is let go…

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