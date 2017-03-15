School exams make Leverkusen starlet miss CL tie

Bayer Leverkusen’s teenage star Kai Havertz is set to miss his side’s Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid due to school exams.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leverkusen this season, making 18 league appearances for the Bundesliga side, grabbing three assists.

The attacking midfielder has also featured in the Champions League this season, starting his first game in the competition against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their 1st knockout round tie.

However, the club have announced he won’t be featuring in the second leg, where Leverkusen will need to score three and keep a clean sheet to progress.

The club posted on their official Twitter that the youngster will be out of the clash due to ‘important exams at school’.

Leverkusen go into tonight’s game needing to overturn a 4-2 deficit, while Atleti have the advantage of four away goals.

The German side have been in poor form recently, failing to pick up a win in their last four matches. The negative turn of results saw manager Roger Schmidt lose his job and his replacement Tayfun Korkut has been given until the end of the season to steady the ship.

He began his reign with a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, ending a run of three straight defeats.