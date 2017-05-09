Schweinsteiger admits “frustrating” start to life in MLS

Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted he is finding life frustrating in the MLS after leaving Manchester United for the Chicago Fire.

The ex-Germany international moved to the United States in March having been excluded by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

However, the 32-year-old has revealed that the move has been tough for him as the Fire have endured a three-match winless run.

“Chicago Fire finished as the bottom club in the previous two seasons and I did not expect that we’d win every match and finish on top by a mile,” Schweinsteiger told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“One player’s influence in football is not as big as in other sports, it’s 11 players vs. 11 players. And we didn’t play all that bad until now and were pretty much on [the same] level in our losses to Toronto and New York Red Bulls. But we still have a lot of work to do.

“We all know that this league is just not like the Premier League or the Bundesliga and, of course, it can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed [in the team meeting] are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball or just does not have an eye for the team-mate.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder added: “The league is interesting because it’s evident everyone can beat everyone and sometimes things happen you just don’t understand. This might be referee decisions or the running paths or passes of a team-mate.

“It’s different than in Europe, but you have to take things as they are. Not everything is seen that happens on the pitch -– the team-mate in a good position, where it might get dangerous, how a situation develops. Too many balls are lost as well. But that’s normal.

“If this were not the case, the people would not play in the United States but rather in the Bundesliga, Premier League or La Liga. Still, MLS has potential, a lot of potential.”