Thomas Muller should strongly consider a move to Manchester United in January, according to his former Bayern Munich teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Muller, 30, has only had a bit-part role for the German champions so far this term, having started on the bench after losing his place to summer signing Philippe Coutinho.

As a result, both Liverpool and Manchester United have been mentioned as suitors for the Germany international, with reports last month claiming United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had approved a move for the player,

And despite Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic ruling out the possibility of Muller leaving, Schweinsteiger – who himself made the move from the Allianz Arena to Old Trafford in 2015 – has urged the player to follow his career path.

Recalling how Louis van Gaal wanted to sign the player during his time in charge, Schweinsteiger insists now would be as good as any for Muller to make the move to the Red Devils.

“Van Gaal really wanted him, always asked me, “What’s your friend Thomas [Muller] doing?” He would have done us good on United back then,” Schweinsteiger told Bild am Sonntag.

“But Thomas was a bit younger, he did not want to leave Munich. Maybe that has changed in the meantime.

“His situation is different to mine back then. I was playing every game, then van Gaal contacted me, I wanted to try something new. Thomas is often on the bench lately, a change of air can do him good at the end of his career. He still has great quality.”

Muller is yet to score in his 10 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, though has provided six assists in 15 outings in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is just one of three big-name contenders being linked with the Bayern Munich job following their decision to part company with Niko Kovac.