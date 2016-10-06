Schweinsteiger given further encouragement to ditch Man Utd

Unwanted Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been told he’d be welcomed to MLS “with open arms”, by the league’s head honcho Don Garber.

The German midfielder has no future at Old Trafford, having been made to train with their Under-21s and being left out of the squads for both the Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

United have told the player – a £6.5million signing from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015 – he can leave on a free transfer, but repeated attempts to get him off their books during the summer window fell on deaf ears.

Last month the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward told investors that they were writing off his value because he is no longer part of the senior squad – despite his £190,000-a-week wages and the 18 months remaining on his contract.

Now MLS commissioner Garber, speaking on a recent trip to Germany, has stated that the league would be very interested in taking the ex-Germany captain to the United States.

“Of course we follow Bastian’s situation,” declared Garber.

“He’s an old acquaintance for the United States, for example through the 2014 World Cup, when he played against the US team. He also played against the MLS All-Stars with Bayern in 2014.

“We would welcome Bastian with open arms. He would be a leader for our many young players.”

Schweinsteiger to FC Dallas?

Schweinsteiger has stated that United will be his final club in Europe, and has openly admitted his interest in moving across the Atlantic.

FC Dallas have been linked with the player, and have a Designated Player spot open that Schweinsteiger could fill, when the transfer window opens in 2017.

Club president Dan Hunt recently told SPOX: “He’s a terrific player. I have admired him and the success his team had. It’s no coincidence – he’s a winner.

“At the moment we only have space for one designated player and we wanted to fill this with a striker. Maybe it will change. We will see.”

Schweinsteiger’s long-time Germany team-mate Lukas Podolski recently intimated that both he and Schweinsteiger could head to the US in the future.

“I think America is great. Moving abroad is good for personality development and it would also be good for our children.

“Clearly it would be possible to play with Schweinsteiger in the States. What happened is unfair.”