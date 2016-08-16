Schweinsteiger granted Germany farewell appearance

Bastian Schweinsteiger will make one last appearance for Germany despite announcing his international retirement after Euro 2016.

The out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder has been granted a farewell match in this month’s friendly against Finland, by the German Football Association (DFB).

Schweinsteiger is set to appear in the game, in Monchengladbach on August 31, as an official send-off after 120 appearances for his country.

“It’s going to be a special evening for me in Monchengladbach,” the 32-year-old told the DFB website.

“I have a lot to thank the DFB and the fans in Germany for. I am really looking forward to this opportunity to play for Germany one last time.”

The fixture would also have been used to bid farewell to Lukas Podolski, who brought an end to his international career on Monday, but since injury is likely to rule him out of the game a future fixture is set to be chosen for his testimonial.

“Basti and Lukas have done the national team and German football huge service,” Germany coach Joachim Low said.

“I know that it means a lot to them both to play for Germany one last time. That shows how important they are and were to the team.

“It’s a pity that Lukas cannot play in Monchengladbach. I’ve assured him that we will be able to say goodbye in person on the pitch again.

“The fans of the Germany national team definitely want to see him play again and we will find the opportunity to do that.”

Schweinsteiger and Podolki made their Germany debuts together in 2004 during a friendly against Hungary in Kaiserslautern.