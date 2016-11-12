Schweini ‘meets with Fire’ as second-tier German side are linked

Bastian Schweinsteiger has set in motion a possible transfer to Major League Soccer after being spotted in talks with the manager of Chicago Fire.

The Germany midfielder recently returned to first-team training with Manchester United after previously being excluded by Jose Mourinho, though it’s expected his return is merely to help him build up his fitness ahead of a January departure from the club.

The former Bayern Munich star has long made it clear he sees his career taking him to America and it now seems he’s taken the first steps to making that happen after the Daily Express snapped him meeting with Chicago Fire boss Veljko Paunovic.

The player has also been linked with moves to PSG and Everton, while a number of high-profile names within the game have urged Schweinsteiger to quit Old Trafford.

However, Schweinsteiger would also be welcome back in the Bundesliga 2 with Stuttgart, according to the club’s defender Kevin Grosskreutz.

Stuttgart were relegated from the Bundesliga in May, but have made a strong start to life in the second tier winning eight of their 12 games to date.

And former Borussia Dortmund defender Grosskreurtz believes Schweinsteiger would be the perfect signing to help them secure a swift return to the top flight.

“He (Schweinsteiger) is going through a difficult situation right now,” Grosskreutz told German newspaper Bild.

“But he’s coping with it really well.

“He’s invited to join VfB this winter. We’d all be happy.”