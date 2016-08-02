Bastian Schweinsteiger would be welcomed back by Bayern Munich after being reportedly demoted to train with Man United’s U-23 squad.

The German midfielder has been told to find a new club this summer and the Red Devils are now trying to force an exit by making the World Cup winner train with United’s youngsters.

The decision led to Bayern Munich U-17 coach Tobi Schweinsteiger to voice his disapproval at the treatment of his brother, but the pair could be reunited at the German giants.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge appears open to the idea of bringing the 32-year-old back to the Allianz Arena.

“Should he speak in the future at some point about a desire to return then we will discuss it with him,” Rumenigge told Bild.

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm also supported the idea, citing Schweinsteiger’s mighty reputation with the club.

“It is important to involve deserving players,” said Lahm. “A man like him was predestined to work with the club, he knows everything and everyone.”