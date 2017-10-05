Scotland boss Strachan wants one last push

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan will let his players enjoy the moment for now but admits that the hard work is not over.

A late Martin Skrtel own-goal gave the Tartan Army a memorable three points at Hampden Park as they kept their World Cup hopes alive.

“I genuinely thought that we were going to score a goal. It would have been a huge disappointment if we hadn’t,” The Scotland boss said.

“That was some performance. I know there’s 10 men there but that shook us for a bit.

“There’s no doubt about it, the man of the match for them was the goalkeeper (Martin Dubravka), he was magnificent…and the crossbar was good as well!

“We had all these great performances and what you get is the footballing Gods deciding to give us a victory.

“I’m just going to enjoy this for about an hour-and-a-half and then I’ll really think about tomorrow morning. I think that’s the way we’ve looked at it – forget the Slovenia game until this is over.”

The Scots face a trip to Slovenia on Sunday evening knowing a win will guarantee them a play-off spot for the chance to head to Russia next summer.