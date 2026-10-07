Scotland new boy Luis Binks targeted by Serie A pair amid tentative Everton links – Exclusive

Luis Binks is attracting serious interest from Serie A and the Bundesliga, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that both Bologna and Udinese are among the clubs monitoring the Brøndby defender.

The 25-year-old centre-back has become one of the Danish Superliga’s most reliable defenders this season. Named captain under Thomas Nørgaard, he has been a regular in a side competing near the top of the table, and his form has coincided with a first senior call-up for Scotland.

That international recognition has sharpened the attention of scouts already familiar with his path through Tottenham’s academy, in Montreal, Bologna, Como and Coventry.

Bologna’s interest is the most natural of the Italian interests. Binks spent four years on the club’s books between 2020 and 2024, making a handful of Serie A appearances before loans at Como and Coventry.

TEAMtalk understands Udinese have made enquiries, viewing the left-footed defender as a profile that fits a side that regularly develops and moves on centre-backs.

Interest from Germany is newer territory. Sources say more than one Bundesliga club has asked about his situation, although no formal approach has yet been lodged with Brøndby.

In England, the picture is quieter. Binks has been linked with Everton, largely after his Scotland call-up, but there has been no confirmation from sources that the interest is concrete. More broadly, his form has put him on the radar of several clubs across top-five European leagues.

Even so, there is yet to be any real movement from a Premier League side. Championship clubs are aware of him from his two seasons at Coventry, but nothing has progressed beyond routine monitoring.

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Brondby in a good position for Luis Binks

Brøndby are under no pressure to sell sources say. Binks signed a five-year deal when he arrived from Coventry in July 2025, and the contract runs until the summer of 2030.

The club paid a fee in the region of £2million, with bonuses that could push the total higher, and his market value has risen since.

Binks has spoken of unfinished business in English football and of a desire to play again in a top-five league, while stressing that he is content in Denmark for now.

Any deal would depend on a bid that reflects both his improved standing in European football and the length of his contract. For the moment, the firmest interest sits in Italy and Germany rather than the Premier League and the summer of 2027 is most likely for a move.