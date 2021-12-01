Manchester City sent a scout to watch Mattias Svanberg in action for Bologna on Wednesday evening, according to one reporter – and he justified their trip with a goal.

City have one of the strongest squads in world football, but they are always looking to evolve it in order to stay at the top. Therefore, they are keeping their eyes on talents who could strengthen them both for the present and the future.

One player who appears to be on the agenda is Svanberg, who is 22 years old and plays as a midfielder in Serie A.

Svanberg was recently linked with Arsenal, who are eyeing a second shopping trip to Bologna after signing defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer.

But the Gunners will seemingly face competition from the champions. According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, City scouted Svanberg during Bologna’s game against Roma on Wednesday.

Svanberg scored 35 minutes into the game, which finished as a 1-0 win for his side.

The Sweden international’s decisive goal was his third of the season in Serie A. Last term, he found the net five times from 34 league appearances.

It is not certain how much longer he will be staying in Italy, though. Bologna only have him under contract until 2023, so could consider selling him next year.

They will be able to make a profit by doing so. They bought him from Malmo in 2018 for €5m, but are hoping to gain €15m by selling him, as per Football Italia.

Such a deal would have to wait until the summer. Schira confirms City went to watch him in view of next season rather than January.

There is a lot of competition for places in City’s midfield, but he did himself no harm by getting on the scoresheet in front of their observer.

Man City star linked with Arsenal

Amid the prospect of competing for Svanberg’s signature, there could be another transfer saga involving both Manchester City and Arsenal.

There is plenty of transfer history between the two Premier League clubs, especially since Man City’s big-money takeover in 2008. The Citizens’ huge spending power means a number of talented stars have left the Emirates for the Etihad.

The first was Emmanuel Adebayor, who cost the Manchester club £25million back in July 2009. Ivorian centre-back Kolo Toure followed him just 10 days later in a £14m deal.

The next transfer raid came in the summer of 2011. City snapped up French left-back Gael Clichy, before completing the signing of Samir Nasri for £25m.

Nasri’s move was arguably the most controversial, as he soon came out to question Arsenal’s level of support.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal are wary of letting another star leave for their English rivals. But recent reports suggest they could get their revenge with the capture of a star winger…

