Scrap VAR? Wolves explain their reasons as Gary O’Neil’s side demand vote on technology’s future

VAR could be scrapped in the Premier League ahead of next season

Premier League clubs will vote on whether VAR should be scrapped from 2024/25 next month after Wolverhampton Wanderers submitted the matter for debate.

Video technology was introduced in 2019/20 having previously been used at the 2018 World Cup and in the 2018/19 Champions League, following calls for clear and obvious officiating errors to be able to be corrected mid-match.

However, VAR has come under huge scrutiny from fans, players and managers after countless errors and long delays in the decision-making process have led to frustration.

Wolves have been on the wrong side of many dubious calls from VAR officials and have proposed that it be scrapped altogether.

In a post on X, Fabrizio Romano shared the full reasons behind the proposal from Gary O’Neil’s side.

The proposal has received a mixed response on social media, with many saying that VAR should improve the game, but the way it has been implemented by officials has been shambolic.

The Premier League plan to OPPOSE any attempt to abolish VAR, and point to an increase in correct decisions from 82% to 96%, according to their calculations,

Instead, they are focused on how to improve the system and speed it up.

Wolves call for an end to VAR in the Premier League

“Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League to trigger a vote at the league’s AGM in June, on the removal of VAR from the start of the 2024/25 season,” the statement reads.

“The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart.

“However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand, which include:

“- Impact on goal celebrations and the spontaneous passion that makes football special.

“- Frustration and confusion inside stadiums due to lengthy VAR checks and poor communication.

“- A more hostile atmosphere with protests, booing of the Premier League anthem and chants against VAR.

“- Overreach of VAR’s original purpose to correct clear and obvious mistakes, now overanalysing subjective decisions and compromising the game’s fluidity and integrity.

“- Diminished accountability of on-field officials, due to safety net of VAR, leading to an erosion of authority on the pitch.

“- Continued errors despite VAR, with supporters unable to accept human error after multiple views and replays, damaging confidence in officiating standards.

“- Disruption of the Premier League’s fast pace with lengthy VAR checks and more added time, causing matches to run excessively long.

“- Constant discourse about VAR decisions often overshadowing the match itself, and tarnishing the reputation of the league.

“- Erosion of trust and reputation, with VAR fuelling completely nonsensical allegations of corruption. The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors.

“There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

