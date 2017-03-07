Seamus Coleman to Bayern Munich? Ancelotti reveals all

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has discussed the transfer rumours linking Everton’s Seamus Coleman with a move to the Allianz Arena.

The German side have been linked with a number of possible replacements to long-serving Philipp Lahm, who will retire at the end of the season.

Of those linked, the most surprising potential target was Everton’s Seamus Coleman.

However, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern’s Champions League second-leg tie with Arsenal, Ancelotti has played down suggestions that Ireland international could be on his way to Germany.

When directly asked if the Everton man was a target, the Italian manager firmly replied: “No.”

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a highly successful eight years on Merseyside since joining the club from Slingo Rovers in 2009.

Signed for a measly £60,000, the defender has been a tremendous signing for Everton, going on to make nearly 250 appearances for the club, with his form also seeing him mentioned as a possible transfer target for Manchester United.

Speaking about Coleman just last week, Roy Keane described the attributes that make him such a star and why the big boys are looking at him.

He said in the Daily Mail: “I’d love to see Seamus at Man United. It would suit him down to the ground.

“Obviously, he’s at a very good club in Everton. He isn’t getting any younger. From a selfish point of view, from an Irish point of view, you want players like Seamus playing in the Champions League and getting a taste of football at that level.

“Saying that, joining United might not mean Champions League at this moment in time.”