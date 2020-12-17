Dyche explains where Burnley must improve to rise away from drop zone

Sean Dyche praised Burnley for getting back to their best at the back, but insists they still have work to do.

Burnley claimed a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa to continue their recent fightback after a disappointing start to the season.

It allowed them to climb out of the relegation zone by a point after a fourth clean sheet in six games.

Villa were on top for much of the match, having 27 shots, but Burnley held on – showing the kind of defensive resilience Dyche has been wanting.

Boss Dyche said: “It wasn’t a great result, just a good result. We had to get back to being strong defensively and we have done that.

“In the first half I thought we were in some brilliant moments but we have to tidy up. We have to be more clinical and detailed because we have a base to work from now.

“We have to make it happen rather than wait for it to happen.

He continued: “We had a big result at Arsenal (winning 1-0 on Sunday) but doing the basics well has been important to us since we’ve been in the Premier League.

“Now we have to find the balance of opening the team up enough to make sure we score more goals.”

Smith claims Villa deserved win

Meanwhile, Dean Smith praised Jack Grealish for his focus in Aston Villa’s stalemate with Burnley, and denied any concerns about the team not scoring.

The Villa manager insisted that his side deserved to win after explaining what he liked about the performance.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the performance, there are loads of positives to take. We changed 40 per cent of the team and our squad was tested but came through with flying colours.

“It was a performance worthy of a win.”

