Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that his side are hopeful of finding the right formula to lead them to victory against Liverpool on Saturday.

Both sides head into the lunchtime clash at Anfield following contrasting starts to the new season. While the Reds won 3-0 away at Norwich, the Clarets squandered a lead at Brighton to lose 2-1. Burnley head into Saturday’s match on Merseyside after winning 1-0 at Anfield last season.

The Reds were going through a torrid run of form which would see them lose six in a row at home.

Indeed, Ashley Barnes’ penalty late on earned his side a famous scalp. However, Dyche admitted that his side “caught” Liverpool without the likes of injured Virgil van Dijk, who has returned from his knee problem.

A full capacity crowd will also come back to Anfield on Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic.

“I don’t think our win there last time will make us more optimistic, we caught them at a very good time and we played very well,” Dyche told reporters via FourFourTwo.

“Last season they had some injuries, lost Van Dijk who is a Rolls-Royce player, and we maybe caught them at a slower period and earned the right to win a game.

“That is the equation you need. We will have to have the same equation, but there is no guarantee of doing that again.

“It is about how many attacking options you can find and how many different ways you can attack, or attack enough, to put doubt in the opposition. It is not an easy task but that is certainly part of our intention on Saturday.”

Still, Burnley have had a decent record at Anfield for some time.

Their 1-1 draw in 2019/20 made the Clarets the only side to deny Liverpool an Anfield win in their title-winning season.

Dyche targeting Liverpool, Burnley scalp

“Often in these types of games the best form of defence is attack, but we have to get the mixture right to give ourselves a chance,” Dyche added.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on what we do, focus on what we do, work very, very hard – as you always have to at these clubs – and once again, try to turn around the kind of thinking from most in football that you’re going to get beat.

“We’ve done that before, but it comes with hard work, it comes with organisation, it comes with discipline, and it comes with talent as well.

“It is very tough going to these places and winning games. You have to work hard. When you have the ball you have to optimise and maximise the chances.”

Liverpool could welcome Thiago Alcantara and captain Jordan Henderson back to the fold for Saturday.

Dyche, meanwhile, will have an unchanged squad. Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long both missed the opening-day defeat to Brighton. However, they will remain absent as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Phil Bardsley has regained fitness after his hernia operation and the full-back will hope to play, having been a substitute last weekend.

