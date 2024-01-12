Sean Dyche delivers big verdict on exit-linked Everton star who has ‘agreed personal terms with Lyon’

Everton manager Sean Dyche has rubbished claims that Arnaut Danjuma could join Lyon this window, stating the winger remains in his plans.

The Netherlands international, who is on loan at Goodison Park from Villarreal, reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with the French club on Thursday.

This left Toffees fans extremely frustrated given their lack of options in wide areas. Fuel was added to the fire yesterday, too, when Danjuma posted an image on social media showing him on a plane with his agent.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, however, the decision always rested with Everton as they had to agree to terminate his loan agreement before he went anywhere.

Our sources informed us that Dyche would not allow Danjuma to leave unless he could find a replacement and now the Dutchman appears set to remain on Merseyside until the end of the campaign.

Dyche will hope that the 26-year-old can now refocus and help Everton avoid relegation.

Dyche on Danjuma: ‘He’s never been outside our plans’

In a press conference, Dyche was asked about the speculation surrounding Danjuma and was stern with his response.

Dyche said: “Danjuma is an Everton player. That’s it. He’s never been outside our plans.

“He’s an Everton player and he’ll be part of what we do. He’s got a fair chance of playing this weekend.”

On the plane image Danjuma posted on Instagram, the manager ironically added: “I had a word with him and said it seems excessive to go from Manchester airport to Liverpool airport for training. Personally, I’d use a car.

“He’s said nothing other than he wants to work hard and play.”

Everton face a tough game against Aston Villa on Sunday and with Dwight McNeil unavailable due to injury, there is indeed a good chance that Danjuma will feature.

He has made 12 Premier League appearances this season but just four of those have been starts – scoring one goal in the process.

Danjuma has been left frustrated by his lack of minutes, which is thought to be the main reason why he wanted to join Lyon.

However, if McNeil is out for the next couple of games, this is the winger’s chance to nail down a spot in the Everton starting XI.

