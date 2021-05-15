Sean Dyche insists treatment of shining Leeds United light was justified

Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with Patrick Bamford nor has any regrets about his treatment of the Leeds United striker during his time as a Burnley player.

Bamford, then 22, joined Dyche’s Clarets on a season’s loan from Chelsea in August 2016. However, his time at Turf Moor was not a happy one with Bamford recalled in January after six substitutes appearances. The striker went on to sign for Middlesbrough, a club where he first really established his goalscoring abilities.

Bamford will be part of a Leeds side on Saturday lunchtime looking to complete a Premier League double over the Clarets. The Leeds striker will also be hoping to add to his tally of 15 goals this season.

And that would be a sweet success for Bamford, who has since claimed a personality clash with Dyche was to blame for his lack of opportunities. As per the Daily Mail, Dyche had reportedly labelled Bamford a posh boy and someone ‘born with a silver spoon in his mouth’.

Dyche, however, insists he has no issues with Bamford and is pleased to see him having success since.

““I think he was maturing as a professional and as a player and the different challenges that come,” Dyche said of Bamford.

“He did very well in finding his own way and working through those challenges. He’s delivered without a doubt.”

Dyche also insists he has no issues with Bamford airing his grievances over his time at Burnley in interviews. “Every player has a right to say whatever they want to say,” the Clarets boss added.

“It’s very rare that I speak about players and what goes in house.

“I know how we treat players and how we look after players.

“I have dealt with thousands of players, I have been doing this a long time but if players have a view that’s fine.

“They are allowed to have a view, everyone is allowed to have a view on whatever way they think is the right of doing things or the right way of talking about things.