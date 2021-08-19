Sean Dyche offers hope to Burnley fans with cryptic Cornet response

Sean Dyche has offered hope to Burnley fans that the club could still secure signings despite suggestions target Maxwel Cornet had turned down the club.

Burnley manager Dyche has become well accustomed to working with tight budgets and little investment. Since leading them to the Premier League in 2016 he has worked miracles to not only keep the club afloat in the top flight, but also have them out perform their expectations.

Relegation has never really been a genuine fear at Turf Moor in the past five years and a 7th place finish in the 2017/18 season was nothing short of remarkable.

This summer has been no different to any other for Dyche. So far only just under £13m has been spent, with all of that figure going towards 20-year-old Stoke defender Nathan Collins.

Having recouped roughly £8m from Norwich bound Ben Gibson, there are funds there to be spent.

And the Clarets were looking to spend these on Lyon left-back Cornet. They reportedly made a move, but TEAMtalk understands the 24-year-old has turned this down.

Cornet, who has spent most of his career as a winger before moving back last season, is said to be preferring a move to German side Hertha Berlin.

However, Dyche has now provided some hope for his side’s supporters as deadline day rapidly approaches.

When asked about Cornet and transfer updates, he said: “Not at the moment, I’m waiting on news of possible situations. But there’s nothing imminent, so I shall wait.

“There’s a few things we’re attempting to work on, but there’s a few things that have got away from us. So it’s the usual kind of situation.

“There’s always been an urgency to try and get players in. Every manager wants their players in before the first day of pre-season, but it’s just very rarely happened here.

“In my time here, it’s usually been late in the window. Usually situations have occurred, chess pieces have moved with other clubs, and the dominoes tumble to move forwards.

“Sometimes one deal knocks on, not always when it’s £100million! But that middle and lower market, so you have to keep your ear to the ground, ready for any situations that come our way.

“The club are trying to activate things, keep irons in the fire and all the rest of the jargon. But usually somewhere along the way, you have to pay the money people want, and if you don’t, you don’t get the player.”

Dyche closely watching potential move

Another possible addition for the Clarets is former winger Aaron Lennon, who Dyche is keeping a close eye on.

The 34-year-old is training with the Lancashire club and featured in some of their pre-season games.

In fact, he started and scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United on Tuesday.

“He’s just training at the moment. We’re keeping an eye on the situation, on his behalf, and our behalf,” said Dyche.

“He wanted to come in and train, obviously he was welcome. He’s played a couple of games too, so it’s done him good and us to remind ourselves of the fact he’s a good player.

“He knows the environment and most of the players and he’s more than welcome. He’s trained very well, very hard.”

