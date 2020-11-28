Sean Dyche tries to understand ‘peculiar’ Burnley record at Man City

Sean Dyche cannot work out why Burnley always struggle at Manchester City, but admits there is a “disparity” in the Premier League.

Burnley suffered a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. It is the fourth time in a row that they have lost by that scoreline at that stadium.

Dyche was without some key players for the game, but will still have been disappointed to have been outplayed as they were.

Burnley have stabilised themselves in the Premier League under Dyche in recent years, but City showed their superiority in a reminder of the challenges that the Clarets still face.

Asked about their poor form at the Etihad, Dyche said: “It is a peculiar one – it is a rare ground where this has occurred on a consistent basis.

“But we have made mistakes and they have capitalised on it. Immediately the game plan is thrown out of the window.

“Here, it is really tough then. They use the ball so well.

“I am not going to start complaining about injuries but we all know the disparity in the division. They have got a huge resource base and they use it well.

“There is no lack of effort or intention. We just made the wrong choices and we played a top side. When those top sides turn up they really punish you.”

Guardiola still seeks improvements

In contrast, it was an important day for City, who scored multiple goals in a Premier League game for the first time in two months.

Their manager Pep Guardiola knows it was significant to get back to winning ways in such emphatic fashion.

“It was important to come back with a victory in the Premier League. One more game.

“We play a lot of games so to play 90 minutes and maintain a good level is not easy but there are always things to improve on.”

