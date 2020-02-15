Sean Dyche reflects on Burnley targets after moving into top half

Sean Dyche has opened up on the half-time team talk which inspired Burnley to a victory against Southampton that moved them close to Europe.

Burnley rose into the top half with their fourth game unbeaten in the Premier League – a run which has included taking the scalps of Leicester City and Manchester United.

Southampton became the Clarets’ latest victims on Saturday, despite Danny Ings getting on the scoresheet yet again for the hosts.

The English striker was at fault for Burnley’s first goal, though, when he let a corner swing past him and into the goal.

With the scores all square at half-time, Dyche admitted that he had to remind his players of the effort required to win.

“It was a tough one. They are in good form and have a lot of energy in their performances,” he told BT Sport.

“They responded to our goal and were the better side. We kept at it but didn’t find much. At half-time I gave them a reminder of what it takes.

“We had chances and created moments where we could have done better but at the end of the day, you take that. All day long.”

In the end, the winning goal came in the second half from an unlikely source, as striker Matej Vydra netted for the first time this season.

“It was a fantastic finish,” enthused Dyche. “Everyone has to play their part.

“It’s a great credit to these players. He hasn’t had a lot of football, came in today, worked hard and got his rewards. When they get the chance, they deliver.”

Burnley now find themselves in 10th place, with Dyche pleased by the progress they are making.

European football is within touching distance once again, especially given the news of Manchester City’s Champions League ban, but Dyche maintains the target for Burnley is solely to beat last season’s points tally of 40 – which they are only six off matching.

“We just want to build on last season. We want more points.

“It’s another shift forward. It’s about development. We just have to find a way to win. That’s the art of the game – to win.”