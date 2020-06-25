Sean Dyche responds to questions over his Burnley future

Sean Dyche insists he has no plans to quit Burnley after reports had suggested his future at Turf Moor could be in question.

A difficult few days for the Clarets had seen unwanted attention brought their way by an unsavoury banner during their game at Man City.

If that wasn’t bad enough, City went on to beat them 5-0. Skipper Ben Mee then admitted his deep embarrassment at all that had happened.

Dyche is the Premier League’s second longest serving manager after Eddie Howe having been in the role since October 2012.

And the no-nonsense gaffer was back in the dug-out as Burnley claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Watford on Thursday.

When asked about his future, Dyche told Sky Sports: “It’s been a tough week, on and off the pitch, but the players gave their all tonight and we get on with it.

“Someone wrote this week that it was the first time in seven-and-a-half years that I have questioned the board. I think that’s pretty decent, I’ll take that.

“It’s been an emotional week but I’m still here and I’ve had this many times before. I’m still working with the players.”

Dyche happy to claim victory

On the match, Dyche said: “Over seven-and-a-half years we’ve built a culture and an environment here and the players grind out results and work hard. We have to bounce back a lot, and we did that today.

“There was no lack of organisation or fitness against Manchester City, they are just a top side that punish you. Today, over the course if the game I think we just about edged it in the end.”