Sean Dyche signs new long-term Burnley contract

Burnley continued to build for an extended stay in the Premier League after manager Sean Dyche signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

Dyche has been in charge of the Clarets since October 2012 and has twice led them to top-flight promotion before this season briefly guiding them into the Champions League places.

The Clarets are on course for their highest Premier League finish after placing 16th last season and 19th on their previous visit in 2014/15.

“I am quite young in management terms. I am still learning and still improving, I believe, so for my personal reasons, as well, I think it’s the right place to be,” Dyche told burnleyfootballclub.com.

“It’s a very good environment and I enjoy it and I enjoy the connection I’ve had with this area.

“There’s lots of work to be done, but I’m definitely ‘in’ for the work to be done.”

The 46-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs recently, most notably Everton when they sacked Ronald Koeman in October.

However, the term of his contract means he is set to become the club’s longest-serving manager since Division One title-winning manager Harry Potts’ first of two spells in charge from 1958 to 1970,

Assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan have also signed similar deals.

Dyche will now set about getting the best out of new signing Aaron Lennon after he made the move from Everton.

The winger played 77 matches for the Toffees but the arrival of Theo Walcott last week pushed him further down the pecking order under Sam Allardyce.

“I think I’ve still got a lot to offer. I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level,” the former England international, who missed the final three months of last season after mental health issues, told Clarets Player.

“I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible.

“The team has done brilliant. There are 14 games to go and hopefully we can kick on and maintain a place in the top half, which would be brilliant for the football club.”

Lennon scored nine goals in two and a half-years at Goodison after moving from Tottenham.

His switch to Turf Moor extends his 14-year career in the top flight, which has seen him make 342 Premier League appearances, and came after a chat with Everton team-mate Michael Keane who made the move in the opposite direction in the summer.

“Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to playing here,” he added.

“The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction.

“I spoke to Keano a few times. He had nothing but good words to say about the club and he wished me well.”