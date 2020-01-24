Sean Dyche targeting cup run following Burnley’s upturn in league form

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has challenged his side to use the momentum of their win at Manchester United to see off Premier League strugglers Norwich and book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Clarets followed up a home victory over high-flying Leicester with a first win at Old Trafford since 1962 on Wednesday night.

Having given themselves a bit of breathing space in the continued battle for Premier League stability, Dyche hopes the squad can focus again on another positive display.

“They were certainly very important results and important performances, particularly that one at Manchester United,” Dyche said.

“They are in a different period at the moment, but it is still winning at Old Trafford.

“Now we want to take on the cup game as well. It is a nice feeling in the camp when you are winning, it always enhances the confidence, but we have got to be right and deliver another performance.”

Defender Phil Bardsley missed the United game because of a back problem, while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also be monitored following a return from his hamstring injury.

While Dyche will utilise his squad, he feels whatever team is sent out should be capable of producing the right mindset.

“I believe in all the players here and we put teams out that we think can win games. You have got to deliver,” Dyche said at a press conference reported by the club.

“We want to put a performance out there – we have done that in the league and now we have to in the cup to make sure we get what we want.”

Dyche maintains Burnley are “still trying” to bring in fresh additions if the right deal comes along.

Striker Nahki Wells is on loan at QPR, but has seen interest in a permanent deal from rival Sky Bet Championship clubs as well as the possibility of a recall.

“Nahki is doing very well. We have the ability to get him back here,” Dyche said.

“I’ve spoken to (QPR boss) Mark Warburton and let him know the different options.

“Over the last few days there has been a lot of interest in him – and rightly so because he is scoring goals in the Championship.”

Defender Ben Gibson is troubled by a groin problem, but Dyche indicated there was also perhaps an opportunity of a move away.

“It is the level of interest which is key – there is all kinds of rumours out there, the only level that you need to be (at) is when I know, then usually you know it is real,” the Burnley boss said.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been linked with a potential summer move for goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Playing down the speculation, Dyche said: “There is a number of players here who I could see why there would be interest.”