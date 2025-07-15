Leeds United still have some hope they can sign Sean Longstaff this summer, though they must convince Eddie Howe to part ways with the homegrown star for FOUR reasons – but belief has been lifted amid reports Newcastle United have identified two top-class replacements for the midfielder.

The Whites have had Longstaff’s name on their list of possible targets for much of the year and we revealed back in February that he was a player Daniel Farke would actively pursue were Leeds to go on and seal promotion. And while the objective of returning to the Premier League was achieved, talking Newcastle into the sale of Longstaff has proved more tricky than the West Yorkshire side expected.

Indeed, it emerged last week that the Whites had seen a third offer, worth £10m up front with a further £2m in add-ons, rejected by the Magpies. And despite the 27-year-old having just a year remaining on his deal and having agreed personal terms at Elland Road, the offer from the Premier League new boys was not deemed sufficient enough for them to sell.

Whether Leeds come back with an improved offer for Longstaff remains subject to some debate, though they have been given some serious hope amid reports that Eddie Howe has identified two top-class replacements to step into his Newcastle midfield.

First up, our transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on Saturday that the Magpies had been offered the chance to bring Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League after just a year with Atletico Madrid. And while the England man has done well under Diego Simeone, Atleti are open to a sale and with his thoughts on the move to Tyneside also coming to light.

The Magpies are also understood to be keeping tabs on Coventry midfielder Jack Rudoni – a player who has also interested Leeds – though Coventry’s £30m valuation – set with Jobe Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund as the benchmark – does appear somewhat on the steep side.

Sean Longstaff: Leeds need to persuade Howe to sell for four reasons

Of course, neither of those options would come cheap, and Leeds raising their bid would come some way to helping them succeed in his signing.

And while The Athletic thinks a raised bid would convince the Magpies to cash in, there remains some doubts whether Leeds will come again, given their last offer was described as ‘close to their limits’.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that boss Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of the 27-year-old’s qualities and wants to keep him at St James’ Park for four reasons.

The first two reasons surround his performances: his attitude on the Newcastle cause is something which Howe loves, with the Magpies boss a huge admirer of the player’s ‘work rate’, coupled with the fact that the midfielder boasts an excellent ‘tactical understanding’.

Thirdly, his connection to supporters has also been highlighted as a reason to keep him, with the home support having a close bond with the homegrown star, who was born and raised in North Shields.

The fourth and final reason simply comes to finances and with the cost of those two aforementioned replacements. To that end, it’s claimed Howe values the midfielder as much as £20m – a fee way beyond what Leeds are prepared to pay, especially knowing his deal expires in under a year.

Despite that, the report claims there is a feeling that Newcastle’s need to sell Longstaff could develop the longer the window drags on and given that his sale would count as pure profit, would put them in a strong situation with regards the Premier League’s PSR across future years.

