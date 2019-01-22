Search for Cardiff striker’s plane suspended as fears grow

The search for the plane of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala, which went missing over the Channel Islands, has been suspended.

The Bluebirds’ record £15m signing was on a light aircraft which went missing, with the 28-year-old one of two people on board the Piper Malibu which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

Cardiff, which signed Sala from French club Nantes in a record deal on Saturday, said it was “very shocked”.

Guernsey Police said there was “no trace” of the Cardiff-bound flight and has suspended the search for the night.

“We have found no signs of those on board,” the force tweeted.

“If they did land on the water, the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim.”

Hundreds of fans started gathering in Place Royale, Nantes after learning of the news and laid tulips at a fountain.

The gesture is a tribute to Sala and the pilot on board the flight.