Second Arsenal star generates permanent offer from Nottingham Forest after French loan suggestion

Marquinhos is being tipped to follow Matt Turner from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest this summer, just a year after they both arrived at the club.

Goalkeeper Turner signed for Arsenal from New England Revolution and winger Marquinhos was bought from Sao Paulo last summer. The former featured seven times in cup competitions last season, but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Meanwhile, Marquinhos managed to make six appearances – just one of which was in the league – before being loaned out to Norwich City for the second half of the campaign.

Recently, it emerged that Turner has become a target for Nottingham Forest. And now, Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that Steve Cooper’s side are eyeing Marquinhos as well.

Covering the case because Marquinhos has recently been of interest to three Italian suitors – Bologna, Empoli and Frosinone – the website claims two concrete options are on the table for the winger.

On one hand, his most likely takers on loan for next season would be Nantes in France. On the other, Nottingham Forest could try to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, their plans would not be to use him straight away yet either. The theory is that they could send him on loan to Olympiacos in order for him to gain more experience.

Evangelos Marinakis owns both Nottingham Forest and the Greek club (who are in the Europa League qualifiers this season). It enabled the Premier League outfit to loan Hwang Ui-jo and Josh Bowler to Olympiacos for the first half of last season after signing them both in their busy summer 2022 transfer window.

Now, Marquinhos could follow a similar pathway if the Tricky Trees can first agree a fee to prise him away from Arsenal.

Marquinhos aiming to make next step

The Gunners still have the 20-year-old under contract until 2027. Now, they are planning what the best course of action for him would be.

If they decide he is surplus to requirements already, they may be able to cash in. However, it does seem a bit too soon for them to give up on him, which may make another loan exit the more sensible solution.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest would be in contention for a temporary deal with Marquinhos, or if he would have to go to Nantes if Arsenal settled upon another loan.

Ideally, they should be building up his experience of English football further, just like they did by sending him to the Championship with Norwich in January.

But with the start of the season fast approaching, even though the transfer window will remain open for the best part of another month, it would be beneficial for them to find a solution for Marquinhos sooner rather than later.

The Italian exit routes have all become out of reach because he would take up a non-EU space in his suitors’ squads. Nottingham Forest and Nantes are going head to head, then, as things stand for Marquinhos.