Second Arsenal transfer mishap looming after familiar mistakes surface

Arsenal are set to lose two first-teamers for free next summer after a familiar reason was cited as to why deals failed to materialise.

The Gunners were the busiest player in the transfer window this summer. Takehiro Tomiyasu’s deadline day arrival bumped their number of new signings up to six. However, who did and did not leave the club was arguably just as intriguing.

French forward Alexandre Lacazette was one player Arsenal were open to offloading. Tentative interest from European pair Roma and Atletico Madrid surfaced.

But his high salary and Arsenal’s desire to ensure his exit was permanent scuppered any realistic chances of a deal being struck.

Lacazette is in the final year of his contract and with no plans to pen fresh terms, is on course to walk away for free.

Now, the Sun report Lacazette could be joined by another forward in leaving Arsenal in the lurch. They claim Eddie Nketiah – whose contract also expires in 2022 – is ‘stalling on a new contract’.

Nketiah has rarely been entrusted with regular game-time under Mikel Arteta. Interest from Crystal Palace and Brighton surfaced in August, but in an all too familiar tale, Arsenal could not shift their man on a permanent basis.

Arsenal Transfer Review We have a look at Mikel Arteta's activity in this Summer's transfer window.

Not even Patrick Vieira’s strong connections with the Gunners could help yield a breakthrough. Instead, the Eagles boss turned his attentions to signing Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The Sun state the main factor that blocked Nketiah’s exit were Arsenal’s lofty demands. They initially desired £20m, though dropped that figure to £12m when time began to tick away.

They also reportedly pushed for a ‘sell-on fee or buy-back clause’ to be inserted. Again, that demand helped to dissuade potential suitors.

Nketiah therefore remained in North London, though this season will likely be his last.

He is stated to be seeking a ‘bumper payday’ and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January. The Sun conclude approaches from Germany are likely.

Arsenal goalkeeping ranks could change again

Meanwhile, Arsenal transfer target Andre Onana looks all set to leave Ajax in the winter transfer window if not for free next summer, according to Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.

When asked about the 25-year-old’s future in Holland, Overmars, told Ajax TV: “You never know in football, but the way I see it now, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

“It is possible that he will leave in the winter, but that must yield a decent amount. It must go both ways. If the amount is not sufficient, then [he will leave] in July for nothing.

“We tried for a long time to extend the contract, that didn’t work. We gave the last window the space to make a transfer, that didn’t work either. As a club we also have to continue.

“We have recruited two keepers. Jay Gorter, a talent that we are trying to put in Ajax 1 in the future and Remko Pasveer for the short term. As a club we have to move on and then we can’t wait for, in this case, André. “

Ajax’s loss may well be Arsenal’s gain with Football London stating that Bernd Leno is desperate to play regular European football.

The Germany goalkeeper denied he was looking to move on earlier in the summer. But it’s believed if a suitable offer was lodged for the 29-year-old then Arsenal would allow him to move on.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘agree deal in principle’ for experienced boss to replace Arteta