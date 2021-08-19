A Manchester City star made a similar transfer gentleman’s agreement to Harry Kane and it could have implications for the Tottenham star, reports claim.

Kane, who wants to leave Spurs to sign for City, supposedly has an agreement with chairman Daniel Levy. The deal, struck last year, entailed Levy allowing the striker to seek a move away if Spurs failed to win a trophy or finish in the top four last season. Tottenham did neither, which has increased Kane’s desire to leave.

However, Levy reportedly sees the situation differently and does not want to sell.

Reports claim that he has already rejected a £100million bid from the Premier League champions. Furthermore, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Levy is not taking City’s calls over a £125million offer.

According to The Times, though, Bernardo Silva has a similar agreement at City which could affect Kane.

The Portugal international has enjoyed four fantastic years at the Etihad Stadium, winning three league titles.

However, he wants a new challenge after turning 27 earlier this month and has already been linked with Arsenal.

Silva reportedly ‘sat down with City chiefs’ last summer. The end result was an agreement that he could leave if the club received a suitable offer for him.

Now, last season’s La Liga winners Atletico Madrid have registered serious interest. Given he is only approaching the peak of his career – and the talent he has already shown – City can expect to get a major fee for Silva.

They have already begun work on selling fringe and academy talent to raise funds for Kane. Indeed, fresh reports say that teenage winger Morgan Rogers could go to Bournemouth on loan, with a £9million obligation to buy.

However, selling Silva would significantly add to that kitty.

Tottenham eyeing Wolves star after Kane

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has repeatedly insisted that he is planning for life with Kane and not paying attention to the speculation over his future.

Spurs have compiled a list of targets to work alongside Kane, but they could also work in his absence.

Indeed, Wolves winger Adama Traore has a strong connection with former Molineux boss Nuno.

As such, Wolves are reportedly bracing for an approach from the north London club.