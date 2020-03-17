Second Juventus player tests positive for coronavirus

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi has become the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A club say that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March and is “well and asymptomatic”.

Matuidi, 32, is the second Juve player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back Daniele Rugani last week.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.

Meanwhile, UEFA have confirmed the postponement of Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

However, the governing body have yet to make a decision on Champions League and Europa League competitions, as well as the Women’s 2021 Euros and the under-21s competition.

This week’s Champions League games were postponed at the end of last week because of players self-isolating and travel restrictions.

The proposed new dates for the Euro 2020 tournament are now June 11-July 11, 2021. Read more…