Second Leipzig star admits he’s dreaming of future Liverpool move

RB Leipzig forward Yussef Poulsen has opened the door on a future move to Liverpool after revealing he aspires to play for the Merseysiders.

The Denmark international will see his Leipzig teammate Naby Keita move to Anfield this summer and Poulsen admits he dreaming of following the Guinean star to Merseyside.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Poulsen said: “I would try it sometime in another league. But, whether that is 2021 or 2025 – no idea. The Premier League would generally interest me. That would fit well with my game.

“As a kid I ‘kept’ (supported) Liverpool. My best friend was a fan of the club – and then you are somewhere, too. In Denmark there was no other foreign league on TV.”

Former Lyngby man Poulsen can play as either a central striker or as a winger and has scored 37 goals in 153 appearances during his time in the Bundesliga.

The player, 23, was recently linked with moves to Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

As well as agreeing to sign Keita this summer, Liverpool have also been linked with Leipzig stars Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano.

