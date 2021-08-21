Second Prem transfer rejected as Man City man prompts Tottenham rethink

Bernardo Silva has rejected a second Premier League transfer despite making his desire to leave Manchester City clear to the club, according to reports.

Silva looks likely to be the casualty of City’s record signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. His gametime was already diminishing last season and will now further reduce due to the extra competition. Therefore, an exit has been mulled over for a few months.

The attacking midfielder became a surprise target for Arsenal earlier this month, but turned them down. A lack of European football was likely a factor in his decision.

Now, the Portugal international has reportedly rejected another transfer to north London, this time to Tottenham Hotspur.

The idea that Silva could be sent to Spurs in a part-exchange deal for Harry Kane has been lingering for a while. However, it has always seemed like Tottenham would prefer a full cash deal if they were even to consider letting their talisman go.

Even if they were open to taking Silva in return for Kane, it seems the player has no interest in moving to the capital. According to The Athletic, Silva has clarified that he would not want to join Spurs.

Instead, he is hoping for a move to LaLiga, where Barcelona or Atletico Madrid could try to sign him. Either would have to think outside the box to fund a deal, though.

Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in Manchester through the week to discuss his future. But despite the suggestion of a move to Tottenham as part of a Kane package, the 27-year-old has made his stance clear.

City will not stand in Silva’s way if a suitable offer arrives, but the player himself will be choosing his next destination carefully.

Guardiola open to Silva exit

Speaking before the season began, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted Silva was looking for a way out.

He said on August 6th: “Not just Bernardo, there are two, three, four players who want to leave. But they are our players under contract and when they bring some offers and want to leave, we are open to discuss for absolutely everything with all the players in the squad.

“But it depends on them and otherwise they continue to train and I decide if they play or don’t play.”

Subsequently, Silva was an unused substitute for City’s season opener against, coincidentally, Tottenham. He did, however, come on in the Community Shield loss to Leicester one week before.

It is now unclear if he will ever play again for the club, despite his contract running until 2025.

