SECOND PSG star gunning for huge Real Madrid transfer after following Kylian Mbappe lead

Kylian Mbappe might not be the only Paris Saint-Germain star to head to Real Madrid this summer, as the Spanish giants have been tipped to sign Achraf Hakimi too in an astonishing twist.

Mbappe has finally joined Real Madrid after years of flirting with such a transfer. The lethal forward came close to signing for Madrid in 2022, only to extend his terms with PSG, but he has since run down that contract and linked up with Carlo Ancelotti’s side on a free transfer.

The move did not come cheap though, even if Mbappe moved as a free agent. It has been reported that the Frenchman picked up a mind-blowing £128million signing-on fee for moving to the Bernabeu.

Fans are now trying to figure out how Ancelotti will fit world-class stars such as Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham into one team. Madrid’s rivals, meanwhile, are working on how they can improve their own teams to ensure Los Blancos do not win every piece of silverware over the next 5-10 years.

Reports claim that local rivals Atletico Madrid will try to swoop for Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez, but that move will be difficult.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, meanwhile, Madrid could improve their squad even further with the capture of Hakimi.

Both the right-back and PSG are facing a huge decision as Hakimi is refusing to agree a contract extension, just like Mbappe did.

Hakimi has always dreamed of shining for Madrid, a club he has already made 17 appearances for, and his camp are now sending Madrid president Florentino Perez encouraging signals about a possible deal.

Hakimi might follow star to Real Madrid

The 25-year-old is also close friends with Mbappe. It would not be a surprise if Mbappe is urging Hakimi to follow him to the Spanish capital.

Madrid may already have an unbelievable squad, but it would still make perfect sense for them to swoop for Hakimi.

Current right-back Dani Carvajal is now 32 years old and heading into the twilight stage of his career. Madrid have been linked with several potential replacements, including English pair Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But James is injury-prone, while Alexander-Arnold will be difficult to prise out of Liverpool. Hakimi, in contrast, looks ready for the taking.

The Moroccan actually came through Madrid’s academy but left in September 2020 to join Inter Milan, following a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi vowed to return to Madrid and therefore it would not be a surprise if Perez opens talks for his signing in the coming weeks and months.

As PSG do not want to lose the pacy full-back, Madrid will have to pay upwards of £60m to strike a deal for him.

