Second Roma star blocks Liverpool over €45m summer move

Roma star Kevin Strootman has admitted he wants to stay at the club this summer amid talk he could be sold to Premier League suitors Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with the tough-tackling Dutchman as they look to fill the gap left by Emre Can, who, according to Steven Gerrard, is joining Juventus.

However, Strootman admits he sees himself staying at Roma next season and is only focused on helping the club retain their place in the Champions League.

“I’ve recently signed a contract extension and I want to stay here for long,” Strootman told Sky Italia. “Roma have been waiting for me and I want to play Champions League next season. I hope we’ll finish among the top four clubs even if it’s a shame not to be in race for the title.”

​Strootman has a €45million release clause in his contract and despite expressing his desire to stay, he admits he does not know what the future holds.

“You never know what can happen in football. Maybe Roma prefer the money but I am happy to be here and that’s why I signed a new contract,” he added.

“After my injuries the club have always supported me, right now I am not thinking of leaving this club.”

However, with Roma looking to balance the books before June 30 and with the club showing an indication to hang on to another Liverpool target in goalkeeper Alisson Becker, there is a growing feeling in the Italian press that Strootman could be allowed to depart this summer.

