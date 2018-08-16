The regionalised draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been made with Leeds handed a home draw against Championship rivals Preston.

Southern Section second-round draw:

Brighton v Southampton

QPR v Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Fulham v Exeter

Wycombe v Forest Green

Cardiff v Norwich

Millwall v Plymouth

Brentford v Cheltenham

Swansea v Crystal Palace

Newport v Oxford

Bournemouth v MK Dons

Reading v Watford

Northern Section second-round draw:

Leicester v Fleetwood

Leeds v Preston

Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Doncaster v Blackpool

Burton v Aston Villa

Hull v Derby

Middlesbrough v Rochdale

Everton v Rotherham

Blackburn v Lincoln

West Brom v Mansfield

Walsall v Macclesfield

Stoke v Huddersfield