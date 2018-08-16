Second-round draw for Carabao Cup made
The regionalised draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been made with Leeds handed a home draw against Championship rivals Preston.
Southern Section second-round draw:
Brighton v Southampton
QPR v Bristol Rovers
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Fulham v Exeter
Wycombe v Forest Green
Cardiff v Norwich
Millwall v Plymouth
Brentford v Cheltenham
Swansea v Crystal Palace
Newport v Oxford
Bournemouth v MK Dons
Reading v Watford
Northern Section second-round draw:
Leicester v Fleetwood
Leeds v Preston
Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Doncaster v Blackpool
Burton v Aston Villa
Hull v Derby
Middlesbrough v Rochdale
Everton v Rotherham
Blackburn v Lincoln
West Brom v Mansfield
Walsall v Macclesfield
Stoke v Huddersfield