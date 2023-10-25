Second source confirms Chelsea in for shock Arsenal raid; main motivation behind transfer revealed

A second source has confirmed Chelsea are contenders to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and the reasons why a transfer would make sense for all parties have been revealed.

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s undisputed No 1 between the sticks last term, though has been made to take a backseat since the arrival of David Raya.

The 28-year-old joined on an initial season-long loan from Brentford. However, the deal contains an option to buy that could become an obligation if certain easily achievable conditions are met. The option is set at £27m.

Raya was a long-term target for Arsenal and as such, it’s come as no surprise to see him oust Ramsdale. That’s despite a series of shaky displays thus far including nearly punching the ball into his own net against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

The writing looks to be on the wall regarding Ramsdale and being Arsenal’s starter. As such, talks of an exit in 2024 has swirled and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, recently confirmed Chelsea are hovering.

Now, a second source has echoed Jones’ claims, with trusted reporter Ben Jacobs adding weight to Chelsea’s interest in Ramsdale.

“It’s true there will be plenty of clubs keeping an eye on his situation, Chelsea included,” said Jacobs (via Tribuna).

“Ramsdale wants to play to try and push Jordan Pickford for England’s Euro 2024 starting spot in goal. And he can’t do that from the bench.

“But as of now Chelsea haven’t made any kind of serious move.

“Plus, Mikel Arteta really wants to keep Ramsdale, so a mid-season switch is going to be tough. It could only happen if Ramsdale really pushes.”

Talk of a January move being highly unlikely mirrors what Jones told TEAMtalk. However, the situation could be different at season’s end.

Why Ramsdale exit makes perfect sense

As Jacobs stated, one of the reasons Ramsdale would consider leaving Arsenal is his England ambitions.

A summer transfer would do nothing to help him oust Jordan Pickford as England’s No 1 for Euro 2024. However, the Pickford v Ramsdale battle will wage on for years to come and starting regularly at club level from next summer onwards would even the playing field ahead of future tournaments.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal value Ramsdale around the £60m mark. If they truly believe in Raya as the long-term No 1, a £60m exit would represent a gigantic profit for the Gunners.

Ramsdale cost a package totalling £30m when plucked from Sheffield United in 2021. A £60m sale would see Arsenal double their money on a player who would no longer be a regular starter.

Finally, a move would also seem to make sense for Chelsea amid doubts over Robert Sanchez.

The ex-Brighton man was a £25m signing in the off-season, though has endured his fair share of nervy moments in a blue shirt thus far.

Jones told TEAMtalk Sanchez was signed in part due to his Premier League experience and availability. However, it’s understood Chelsea’s plan was always to continue monitoring the market for an ‘elite’ option.

If Chelsea believe Ramsdale ticks that box, a summer swoop in 2024 could quickly round into shape.

