Second top source backs Man Utd to shatter Tottenham dream and sign classy Prem star

Ivan Toney (right) has been linked with both Man Utd and Tottenham

Manchester United could stun Tottenham Hotspur by winning the race for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to top sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Toney has previously been backed to sign for Arsenal and replace Gabriel Jesus as Mikel Arteta’s main centre-forward. However, the Gunners have cooled their interest in the England star, opening the door for other ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs.

Indeed, on Thursday Ornstein revealed that Arsenal are far more likely to launch an offer for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

On March 20, it was claimed that Tottenham had moved into pole position for Toney’s signature. West Ham United have since been tipped to bid for him, though it is hard to see the 28-year-old making that switch.

The chances of Toney heading to Man Utd now appear to be growing. When asked about the goalscorer’s future in a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein responded: “This is purely an opinion and not information but I do wonder about Man Utd. They have long been looking to bolster their front line, [Erik] ten Hag wanted [Harry] Kane and [Rasmus] Hojlund was (despite the price) always seen as a development signing/one for the future.

“Hojlund has done really well but it’s a huge responsibility on the shoulders and strain on the body of a relatively inexperienced 21-year-old.

“With [Anthony] Martial expected to leave and uncertainty around the futures of others, perhaps there is scope to go for a Toney. If they decide to, it may of course come down to whether they are prepared to pay what Brentford want.”

Ornstein’s comments come after Romano described Toney’s potential move to Man Utd as ‘one to watch’ earlier this week.

Man Utd emerging as serious Ivan Toney contenders

“It’s just one of the options to be considered and discussed internally,” he said.

“As I said here multiple times, Man Utd are still in early stages of the process to decide which striker they want to sign; experienced or young. Talks are gonna take place internally, Toney will be one of the names available on the market so could be one to watch.”

It will be interesting to see how much Toney moves for this summer, should Man Utd or one of his other suitors manage to agree a deal.

Brentford have been tipped to hold out for anywhere between £70-100million. The Bees believe their talisman is one of the best strikers in Europe and have valued him as such.

Toney moving to Old Trafford for £100m would see him become Man Utd’s most expensive player of all time, ahead of Paul Pogba (who cost £89m in 2016).

