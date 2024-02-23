Secret Chelsea ‘enquiry’ for Liverpool star revealed as Pochettino faces familiar problem 12 months on

Chelsea tried to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool last summer

Chelsea reportedly enquired about signing Liverpool star Darwin Nunez last summer after seeing an opportunity to poach the striker from Anfield.

The Blues were on the hunt for a new striker after a dismal 2022/23 campaign that saw them finish in 12th place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea ultimately signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and completed a deal for Christopher Nkunku, but the strikers haven’t exactly had a huge impact.

The duo have scored nine league goals between them this term, leaving many thinking that perhaps they should’ve brought in a different striker last summer.

According to The Times, Chelsea saw a potential opportunity to take Nunez off Liverpool’s hands after his inconsistent 22/23 campaign, which led to rumours that the Reds were considering offloading him.

Nunez has gone on to score nine league goals for Liverpool this season – the same amount as Jackson and Nkunku combined.

As per The Times’ report, last summer it was claimed that Liverpool were considering sending Nunez on loan to Atletico Madrid, with Joao Felix coming the other way in a temporary deal. Ironically, Felix then failed to impress at Chelsea.

This gave Chelsea sporting director Paul Winstanley the encouragement to make an enquiry into signing Nunez.

However, Liverpool ‘swiftly rejected the Blues’ request’ after it emerged that the rumour they were looking to let the player go was ‘wide of the mark.’

Now, Nunez is a key part of the Liverpool squad and is expected to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking ahead to the next transfer window and have once again made signing a new striker one of their priorities.

They believe Jackson can be a big asset for them in the future but is not yet prolific enough to take the London club back to the top of the Premier League.

Pochettino’s top striker target is Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen. Chelsea are set to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for Osimhen, who’ll cost £111m.

Harry Kane has also re-merged on the Chelsea radar amid rumours that he is ‘unhappy’ in Germany. Bayern Munich face the prospect of a trophyless season and there are problems behind the scenes, with Thomas Tuchel on his way out.

Perhaps if Chelsea had signed Nunez last summer, they wouldn’t be in the position they’re in now.

