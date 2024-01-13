Secret Erik ten Hag phone call revealed as Man Utd line up deal for eye-catching Ajax striker

Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax star Brian Brobbey and the striker has revealed Erik ten Hag’s attempts to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in a new front man, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling to find his feet in the Premier League and Anthony Martial linked with an exit.

The duo have managed just two league goals between them this season, which has contributed to Man Utd dropping to ninth in the table.

Signing a striker could be exactly what the English giants need to get their campaign back on track and several players have been linked with them in recent weeks.

As reported by TEAMtalk, one player Ten Hag is particularly keen on is Ajax star Brobbey, who has been in fine form in the Eredivisie.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe and could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Man Utd if they can get a deal done.

Ten Hag tried to lure Brobbey to Man Utd in 2022

In an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Brobbey revealed that Ten Hag tried to sign him for Man Utd before he joined Ajax in the summer of 2022.

The Red Devil’s offer was ‘much more lucrative’ than Ajax’s but the Netherlands international chose the Dutch club due to his ‘loyalty’ to them.

“Manchester United wanted me, but I really wanted to return to Ajax permanently,” Brobbey said.

“To make this possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived his hefty resale percentage.

“Erik ten Hag called me from Man Utd. My agent could’ve got his millions and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary. But our decision was made: we wanted to go to Ajax.”

Brobbey has gone on to be a big success with Ajax. This season, he has scored an impressive 12 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, as well as contributing four assists.

Ten Hag remains keen on signing the striker, however, so it will be interesting to see if Man Utd test Ajax’s resolve with an offer in the current transfer window.

