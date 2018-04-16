Selling star forward was never in Klopp’s Liverpool thinking

Sadio Mane’s return to form with Liverpool at a crucial phase in the season has fully vindicated Jurgen Klopp’s decision to stay faithful with the forward.

The Senegalese star lashed home a 17th goal of the season on Saturday as Liverpool ensured they recorded a routine home win against Bournemouth.

And it was fitting reward for a player who suffered a dip in form around the autumn, with a red card against Manchester City early in the campaign appearing to knock his confidence.

At the time, there was some talk that Mane – Liverpool’s Player of the Year last season – could be sold by Klopp at the end of the season. But his return to form at a key stage of the season has fully vindicated the German’s decision to stand by his man.

And according to the Liverpool Echo, selling Mane was never in the Liverpool manager’s thinking.

The German believes Mane would always return to form and that his partnership with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah would see him flourish in front of goal once again.

And Mane’s pace and movement was too much for the Cherries to handle on Saturday, as the former Southampton man reflected after the match how Klopp fired up his players.

Speaking after the match, he told the club’s official website: “Before the game Klopp said we have to [show] our quality and be angry because every game is important.

“After the City game, you have to concentrate more because you usually know how it [can go].

“He tried to motivate us like usually and in the end everybody was in the right place at the right time to win every ball.

“We played well and created many chances, scored three goals and it was well deserved.”

