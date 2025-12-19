Semenyo to choose between Liverpool and one other as Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham learn fate

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool are all pursuing Antoine Semenyo, but we can reveal two of those suitors are NOT expected to factor into the final reckoning, along with which club have taken the lead.

Semenyo, 25, can be signed for £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) via a release clause that is active in the first portion of the January transfer window.

The ultra-versatile winger is the most in-demand player heading into the new year and the fact he won’t be away at AFCON only serves to strengthen the chances of a move. Semenyo’s Ghana did not qualify.

Man Utd are ready to activate Semenyo’s clause, as are Tottenham who are prepared to make the winger their highest paid player.

However, the decision on who to join will ultimately be made by Semenyo himself, and sources have informed us the race is narrowing down to a head-to-head battle between Liverpool and Man City.

We’ve been able to confirm that Manchester City have spoken to Semenyo in recent days as they step up their interest in the Bournemouth star and look to win the race for his coveted signature.

City want more goals to lighten the load on Erling Haaland and sporting director Hugo Viana has started to make moves as they look to beat Liverpool to his signing.

We are told by sources close to the deal that City and Liverpool are the clubs Semenyo is considering – but it is City who are making real strides to land him so far.

We can confirm that Man Utd have spoken to him also, whilst Spurs would like the player but Tottenham in particular are seen as the least likely option at this point according to the same sources.

Liverpool had success when going up against City in the summer when they beat Pep Guardiola’s side to Florian Wirtz and the two clubs are now battling for another attacker.

We can confirm that City have also made it known to Bournemouth that they have held talks with Semenyo, whilst The Cherries are also aware of the interest from Liverpool.

Their former sporting director, Richard Hughes, brought Semenyo to the Vitality Stadium and knows the player well. Hughes is now pulling the strings as sporting director at Anfield.

Bournemouth, for their part, realise Semenyo is leaving and given they’re powerless to prevent an exit, they are working hard on potential replacements.

As we exclusively revealed earlier this week, Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson is an option for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Latest Liverpool & Man City news – Salah / Guardiola

In other news, initial talks between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s camp have yielded one early conclusion – the Egyptian will NOT accept being a squad player.

That poses a problem for Liverpool, not least because the 33-year-old’s attacking output this season has dropped, and does not justify being given a free pass on the defensive side of the game.

Further talks between the two parties will be held, with issues still to be resolved.

Elsewhere, David Ornstein has confirmed Man City are accelerating plans to replace Pep Guardiola next summer.

Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca was repeatedly mentioned by the trusted reporter, though wasn’t City’s first choice as Pep’s eventual successor and isn’t the only one in the frame right now.