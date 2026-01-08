Semenyo sale sees Bournemouth launch audacious Arsenal raid that ‘makes sense for all parties’

Bournemouth are exploring an audacious move for an Arsenal attacker in the wake of selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and a report has revealed what all parties think of the move.

Semenyo will join Man City for £62.5m plus £1.5m in add-ons, with Bournemouth also inserting a 10 percent sell-on clause based on future profit into the agreement.

The winger has undertaken a medical on Thursday morning and will sign a five-and-a-half year contract once completed.

Semenyo’s exit leaves a huge hole at Bournemouth, and according to The Independent, they want to fill it with Ethan Nwaneri.

The ultra-talented 18-year-old is one of the finest talents Arsenal’s academy has produced in recent times. He’s already the creator-in-chief with England’s Under-21s despite his tender age, though lacks for game-time at Arsenal.

Nwaneri has racked up just 165 minutes of action in the Premier League this season. And per the report, it’s a situation that could lend itself to a six-month loan spell at Bournemouth.

The Cherries and Andoni Iraola are keen, while it’s suggested Arsenal would be open to a loan spell to ensure Nwaneri can continue his development with consistent action.

However, while the move is said to ‘make sense for all parties’, it’s then claimed Bournemouth have a job on their hands in convincing Nwaneri.

The youngster still feels he can break into Mikel Arteta’s plans and become a mainstay in the team in a season in which Arsenal look like winning the league.

Failing that, it’s stated Nwaneri has grander plans, with joining a bigger club like Borussia Dortmund preferable than arriving on loan at Bournemouth in his mind.

Brennan Johnson had been looked at by the Cherries when it became apparent Semenyo would be leaving this month, but the former Tottenham winger has already joined Crystal Palace.

