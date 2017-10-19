Senegal coach hands Liverpool timely Sadio Mane injury boost

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse claims Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is on course to return to fitness sooner than initially expected.

The Reds winger was expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after suffering the hamstring strain while on international duty earlier this month.

It was hoped Mane would be fit enough to return after the November international break when they face Southampton, Sevilla and then Chelsea on November 25.

However, Cisse intends to select Mane for Senegal’s last two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on November 10 and 14 – and though the move will be sure to anger Liverpool’s management – the Senegal coach insists the player will be full recovered by then.

He said: ”In my mind there’s no doubt he will be with us for the double header against South Africa and that he will be 100 per cent fit.

“Until now, he has just been doing some individual training – running in straight lines – but from next week, he is going to train harder and start working with the ball.”

Cisse’s comments will hand Jurgen Klopp’s men a further boost after their 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday night.