Senegal comply with Liverpool after minor Sadio Mane setback

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will return home early from international duty after reporting a minor issue with the hamstring injury from which he has just recovered.

The 25-year-old played in Friday’s win over South Africa which secured World Cup qualification and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had expressed his hope once passage to Russia had been achieved Mane, who travelled to Polokwane with a member of Liverpool’s physiotherapy department to oversee his recovery, would be released early.

It appears the German’s wish has been granted with the pacy winger now expected back at Melwood.

“Following the match, South Africa against Senegal Friday, November 10, 2017 in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane slightly felt his old injury,” said a statement from the Senegal Football Federation.

“After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool it was decided by mutual agreement to make him available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery.”

Mane only returned from the hamstring injury, sustained on international duty last month, which sidelined him for five matches including the Premier League win over West Ham on November 4, immediately before joining up with his national team.