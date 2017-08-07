Senegal star reveals he snubbed Newcastle, Everton

Senegal international Badou Ndiaye has revealed that he snubbed Premier League offers to join Galatasaray this summer.

The 26-year-old, who was strongly linked with both Newcastle and Everton, moved to the Turkish giants for €7.5million and told Sozcu: “There were offers from England but when Galatasaray made there bid that was it, I decided to join.

“I had a great season in Turkey and I believe in their project.

“I want to show Galatasaray fans why I chose them.”

Fanatik also claimed that West Ham had an offer rejected by his former club Osmanlispor before he penned a four-year deal with the Lions worth €2.75 million per-season.

The powerful midfielder was outstanding last season, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances for the Ankara based outfit and had been tipped to move to England before Galatasaray swooped.

