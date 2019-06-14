Senior Tottenham officials in talks to complete midfielder deal

Senior Tottenham officials are reportedly in talks with Real Betis to complete a deal for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine star scored 16 goals and recorded five assists for a Betis side that finished 10th in LaLiga last season, having signed on a €25million deal from PSG after an initial loan last summer.

It was reported earlier in the week that Spurs had submitted a €40m bid which was turned down by Betis, who have to give 25% of any fee to PSG if the player moves on.

But El Desmarque, as translated by Sport Witness, now claims that there has been a ‘meeting with the senior leaders’ of Spurs, as the 23-year-old seemingly edges closer to a move to north London.

Indeed, Betis vice-chairman and CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan is said to have established contact with the Premier League side on a trip to London, as Tottenham look to bring in their first player in the last three transfer windows.

Lo Celso is currently on international duty with Argentina preparing for the Copa America, and the report goes on to claim that his overall fee could be determined by how well he performs in Brazil over the coming weeks.

The Betis star is not the only midfielder linked with a move to Spurs this summer, with Lyon ace Tanguy Ndombele also believed to be a major target as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his engine room this summer.

