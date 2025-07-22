Leeds United are emerging as serious contenders to sign Manchester United goalkeeper target Senne Lammens, with Royal Antwerp’s asking price coming to light and with the player’s preference over where he would like to move to next also emerging.

Both sides are in the market for new goalkeepers this summer, with Leeds looking for a new No.1 upon their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, while Manchester United are in the market for an upgrade to Andre Onana, who has consistently failed to impress since his high-profile move to Old Trafford.

Leeds, for their part, have been strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle’s Nick Pope and, more recently, Lucas Perri, of Lyon, though as our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week, a deal for the former looks increasingly difficult to pull off and with Whites instead also shortlisting another possible option from Ligue 1.

Their Roses rivals, meanwhile, are also actively chasing a new shot-stopper and have been heavily linked with both Emiliano Martinez and Botofogo goalkeeper John Victor in recent weeks.

However, according to strong reports in the Belgian media, both sides are now taking an increasingly strong liking to Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Lammens, who is now reportedly clear to move on this summer if the Jupiler Pro League side’s asking price is met.

And according to Het Laatste Nieuws, Amorim, alongside director of football, Jason Wilcox, have now have placed Lammens on their firm list of goalkeeper targets, describing the 23-year-old as a ‘concrete’ option.

Alerted by the fact that Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has publicly stated the goalkeeper will be sold this summer after they brought in his successor, the report claims they are demanding a €15m to €20m (up to £17.3m, $23.3m) fee for his services.

As a result, the report claims Man Utd are now planning a firm approach to the player, and with the player making clear to his agent that he prefers a move to a top European league this summer, having turned down rival interest in his services from Turkey champions, Galatasaray.

However, as the report goes on to explain, Man Utd are not alone in their quest to sign Lammens and now face a determined challenge from Leeds, who have themselves have seemingly moved to put the 6ft 4in star right to the top of their wanted list too….

Man Utd to make a bid – but interest challenged by Leeds

With a move to the Premier League now looking the most likely course of action for Lammens, who has been capped nine times at Belgium U21 level but is yet to make his debut for the senior national side, and despite being called up to Rudi Garcia’s squad on multiple occasions this year, Het Laatste Nieuws, claims te Red Devils are now ready to launch a firm offer for his services.

Believing he has the qualities to succeed, or at the very least challenge, Onana, who is now expected to stay at Old Trafford for another year at least, the prospective move has also been green-lit by Amorim.

However, Leeds are also said to be keeping a close eye on developments and could yet launch a counter-offer for his services. Farke’s side are looking for an upgrade for Illan Meslier, who lost his place at the back end of last season, and with the club keen to sign another option to compete with their current favoured option, Karl Darlow.

But with the Whites potentially able to offer a simpler path into the first-team than their Roses rivals, Leeds could yet launch a counter move and match any fee offered by their arch-rivals.

Lammens, for his part, is yet to make clear which side he would join if both clubs made proposals, though a faster route to more regular football could yet swing the deal in Leeds’ favour were they to make a push.

Man Utd ramp up Sesko chase; Leeds target club record striker deal

Meanwhile, United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is reportedly trying to assure Amorim that Benjamin Sesko would be a good signing, while Fabrizio Romano has shared his insight into the Red Devils’ thinking behind the RB Leipzig striker and the second striker now also part of their two-man wanted list.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Amorim has approved the signing of a Sporting CP star this summer, but it is not Gyokeres.

Over at Leeds, Daniel Farke and Co are thundering towards summer signing number six with Germany midfielder Anton Stach currently undergoing a medical, while the dominoes are starting to fall in place over a what looks likely to be a new club-record deal at Elland Road – this time for Patrick Bamford’s replacement up front.

Senne Lammens: The stats that have alerted both Man Utd and Leeds