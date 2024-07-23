Sensational £109m double Arsenal signing on cards as bid sent and rival transfer slows

Arsenal have a good chance of signing two players in a stunning £109million double deal, with their pursuit of Spain star Mikel Merino reportedly ramping up.

Merino has been one of the most reliable central midfielders in La Liga over the past few years, and his stock rose earlier this summer as he helped Spain win the European Championships. Merino featured in every game for his nation at the tournament and netted an extra-time winner against hosts Germany which sent Spain into the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old had been tipped to leave current club Real Sociedad even before the Euros had began, with his contract due to expire in June 2025. But Merino’s top performances in Germany have made him even more of a coveted player for sides around Europe.

European heavyweights Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been linked with Merino, who can operate either as a No 6 or No 8.

But Arsenal are firmly in the mix to land the former Newcastle United player. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side begun talks with his camp on July 10.

Arsenal generally prefer to sign players younger than Merino, but it emerged recently that they are happy to break that strategy as Arteta is a huge fan of the player.

According to the latest from the Spanish press, Arsenal have sent Merino’s entourage a firm contract proposal as they try to strike an agreement on personal terms.

Once Arsenal get the green light from Merino himself, they will initiate talks with Sociedad to try and close in on a transfer fee.

Arsenal transfers: Updates on Merino, Osimhen

Elsewhere, it has been claimed that Merino could be offered the ‘contract of a lifetime’ to head to the Emirates. It remains to be seen exactly how much the Gunners will offer Merino, but it will likely be far more than he currently earns at Sociedad.

It looks like perfect timing for Arsenal to pounce and win the race for the Pamplona-born ace. Barca are focusing all their attention on his Spain team-mate Nico Williams, Atleti have made Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher their main midfield target and Bayern are looking at other players.

Barca intend to return for Merino and enter discussions with Sociedad for his services after Williams has been captured, but they might leave it too late as Arteta and Arsenal are closing in.

Arsenal believe they can sign Merino for the reduced price of £25m due to the fact his Sociedad contract is winding down.

Arsenal have also been given a boost as they eye Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as their statement striker signing.

Paris Saint-Germain recently moved into pole position for the Nigerian star, but Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between the two clubs have now stalled.

Plus, PSG are happy to walk away from negotiations and rely on current strikers Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos next term.

As it is Osimhen’s ‘priority’ to leave Napoli and join an elite new club, this opens the door for his other potential suitors, such as Arsenal.

Although, it is clear that there will need to be crunch talks before the move can be finalised. Arsenal are unlikely to go too much higher than the €100m (£84m) that PSG offered for Osimhen, whereas Napoli want over £100m for their star player.

This is clearly a potential stumbling block, but Arsenal have more need for a new No 9 than PSG, so this may convince Arteta’s side to go further. Plus, Napoli’s negotiating position will weaken as the transfer window rumbles on.

